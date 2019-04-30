Qualcomm Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.83B (-7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qcom has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.