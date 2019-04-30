Assisted living firms weak ahead of Q1 earnings

Assisted living services providers Brookdale Senior Living (BKD -2.6% ) and Capital Senior Living (CSU -5.1% ) are both under pressure, albeit on below-average volume, ahead of Q1 earnings. Both stocks have been mired in long-term downtrends.

BKD will release its report on or about May 6 after the close. Consensus view is a loss/share of ($0.31) (+87.3%) on revenues of $1.03B (-13.4%).

CSU will do the same before the open on May 9. Consensus view is a loss/share of ($0.20) (-25.0%) on revenues of $115.1M (+0.4%).