Southern CO Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Southern CO (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.66B (-11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, so has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.