Clorox Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, clx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.