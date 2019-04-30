Altice USA buying streaming network Cheddar in $200M cash deal

Cableco Altice USA (ATUS -1.4% ) has agreed to buy upstart streaming firm Cheddar for $200M in cash, giving a lift to its own news operations.

It will make Cheddar founder/CEO Jon Steinberg president of Altice News, which will wrap up Cheddar with Altice's News 12 channel and i24News.

The deal came together in the past six weeks, Altice USA chief Dexter Goei tells WSJ: “We’ve been dancing around this for the last couple of years."

Cheddar, which launched with a focus on financial/business content, has spread rapidly on distribution channels and skinny bundles in part due to a strategy of pursuing carriage without charging affiliate fees.

Steinberg says he will reinvest some deal proceeds into Altice USA stock as a sign of commitment to integration.