CME Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CME (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cme has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.