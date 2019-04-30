Extreme Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $253.49M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, extr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.