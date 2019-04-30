Spirit AeroSystems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+50.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, spr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.