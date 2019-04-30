CDW Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.77B (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cdw has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.