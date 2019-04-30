AMC Networks Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.31 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $775.37M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amcx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.