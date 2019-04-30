Radware Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.43M (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rdwr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.