Weakness in chemical prices weighs on Huntsman's Q1 results

Huntsman (HUN -3.3% ) slides after beating Q1 earnings expectations but posting an 11% Y/Y decline in revenues, hurt by lower sales volumes and prices.

Q1 net income plunged 62% to $131M from $350M and adjusted EBITDA tumbled 36% to $257M from $405M in the prior-year period.

HUN says revenues in its polyurethanes segment fell 13% Y/Y to $1.06B because of lower average selling prices for MDI, primarily due to a decline in polymeric MDI selling prices in China and Europe, and MTBE, as a result of lower pricing for high octane gasoline.

Q1 revenues in the performance products segment fell 10% Y/Y to $540M due to lower sales volumes and lower average selling prices.

Despite the lackluster Q1 results, Huntsman Chairman and CEO Peter Huntsman says the company is on track to achieve its second-best year ever.