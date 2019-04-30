Magellan Midstream Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $692.56M (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mmp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.