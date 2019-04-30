Yamana Gold Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $409.12M (-9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, auy has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.