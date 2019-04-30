Peabody Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-32.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (-15.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, btu has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.