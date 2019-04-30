Noble Corp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.47M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ne has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.