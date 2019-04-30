Seaspan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.14M (+27.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ssw has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.