DexCom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $246.1M (+33.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dxcm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.