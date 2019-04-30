Parsley Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.04M (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pe has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.