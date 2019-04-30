W&T Offshore Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-47.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.51M (-10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wti has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.