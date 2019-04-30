Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.74M (+18.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vnda has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.