Dolby Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.45M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dlb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.