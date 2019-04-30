Icon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $668.93M (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, iclr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.