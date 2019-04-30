BWX Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $467.86M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bwxt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.