Stocks pare losses as defensive sectors outperform

The S&P and Dow erase most of their losses from Tuesday morning as real estate ( +0.9% ), utilities ( +0.9% ), and consumer staples ( +0.7% ) sectors, all typically defensive stocks, outperform the broader market.

Communications services ( -2.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ) are the biggest decliners.

Nasdaq, down 0.8% , had fallen as much as 1.4% Tuesday morning. Google parent Alphabet sinks 8.1% after Q1 revenue fell short of estimates and analysts didn't get the answers they were hoping for in the earnings call.

The Dow, down as much as 0.5% earlier, is down 0.1% in recent trading, while the S&P, off 0.2% , improved from a 0.6% skid earlier.

Crude oil rises 0.8% to $63.99 per barrel even as Juan Guaido, with some apparent military support, challenges Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro for control of the government.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 2.514% the day before the Fed makes its statement on monetary policy.