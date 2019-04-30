Stocks pare losses as defensive sectors outperform

The S&P and Dow erase most of their losses from Tuesday morning as real estate (+0.9%), utilities (+0.9%), and consumer staples (+0.7%) sectors, all typically defensive stocks, outperform the broader market.
Communications services (-2.5%) and consumer discretionary (-0.5%) are the biggest decliners.
Nasdaq, down 0.8%, had fallen as much as 1.4% Tuesday morning. Google parent Alphabet sinks 8.1% after Q1 revenue fell short of estimates and analysts didn't get the answers they were hoping for in the earnings call.
The Dow, down as much as 0.5% earlier, is down 0.1% in recent trading, while the S&P, off 0.2%, improved from a 0.6% skid earlier.
Crude oil rises 0.8% to $63.99 per barrel even as Juan Guaido, with some apparent military support, challenges Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro for control of the government.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 2.514% the day before the Fed makes its statement on monetary policy.
The Dollar Index slips 0.3% to 97.58.
