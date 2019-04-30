Analysts defend MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is down 5.59% after a Q1 EPS miss, but bullish analysts are taking the long view.

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis thinks MGM Resorts will see a second half bounce out of Las Vegas and continued share gains in Macau from the Mansion. The firm sticks with a Buy rating and price target of $36.

Morgan Stanley sees near-term catalysts for MGM out of Osaka and the real estate portfolio. MS notes that in Las Vegas slot revenue was up 6%, non-gaming revenue was up 4% and management suggested non-baccarat revenue was also up. Shares are slotted at Overweight and assigned a price target of $35 (10X the 2020 EBITDA estimate).

Previously: MGM Resorts tops EBITDA expectations (April 29)