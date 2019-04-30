Gains in production, cash flow boost BP's Q1 results

BP's (BP +2% ) solid Q1 results help to brighten a mixed picture for Big Oil earnings in a volatile period that began with weak market conditions.

BP says Q1 upstream production, excluding Rosneft, rose 2% Y/Y to 2.66M boe/day due to the acquisition of BHP assets and growth of major projects, while production including its 20% stake in Rosneft rose 2.4% to average 3.82M boe/day.

The company took operational control of BHP's U.S. oil assets during the quarter following a $10.5B acquisition, and cash flow from operations - a key measure of whether the deal is paying off - rose by $600M from a year earlier to $5.9B.

BP says it remains on track to deliver 900K boe/day from new projects by 2021.

Q1 downstream earnings ticked slightly lower to $1.73B from $1.83M a year earlier; despite lower refining margins, results were helped by a strong performance from supply and trading.

BP is paying for the BHP assets in cash installments and still has liabilities related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill disaster; the combined outflows pushed the company’s gearing ratio to 30.4%, the highest level in at least a decade.

The company expects planned maintenance at three of its higher margin upstream projects to nick Q2 earnings, CFO Brian Gilvary said during today's earnings conference call.