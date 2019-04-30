Gains in production, cash flow boost BP's Q1 results

BP's (BP +2%) solid Q1 results help to brighten a mixed picture for Big Oil earnings in a volatile period that began with weak market conditions.
BP says Q1 upstream production, excluding Rosneft, rose 2% Y/Y to 2.66M boe/day due to the acquisition of BHP assets and growth of major projects, while production including its 20% stake in Rosneft rose 2.4% to average 3.82M boe/day.
The company took operational control of BHP's U.S. oil assets during the quarter following a $10.5B acquisition, and cash flow from operations - a key measure of whether the deal is paying off - rose by $600M from a year earlier to $5.9B.
BP says it remains on track to deliver 900K boe/day from new projects by 2021.
Q1 downstream earnings ticked slightly lower to $1.73B from $1.83M a year earlier; despite lower refining margins, results were helped by a strong performance from supply and trading.
BP is paying for the BHP assets in cash installments and still has liabilities related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill disaster; the combined outflows pushed the company’s gearing ratio to 30.4%, the highest level in at least a decade.
The company expects planned maintenance at three of its higher margin upstream projects to nick Q2 earnings, CFO Brian Gilvary said during today's earnings conference call.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox