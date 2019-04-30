Sarepta down 5% on looming data readout on Pfizer DMD candidate

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT -4.7% ) slips on average volume in apparent reaction to comments from Pfizer during its Q1 earnings call that it will report preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its mini-dystrophin gene therapy candidate PF-06939926 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in late June at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy conference.

The primary endpoint is safety. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures.

The first patient was dosed in March 2018. Six total patients have been treated in two dose arms. Muscle biopsies were taken at study entry, two months post treatment and 12 months post treatment. These are the data (to the extent available and mature) that will be presented in about two months.

Sarepta will release its Q1 results on or about May 3 after the close. Consensus view is a loss/share of ($1.68) on revenue of $86.6M.