Baker Hughes -5% as Q1 free cash flow goes negative

Baker Hughes (BHGE -5.5% ) sinks as much as 8.5% after reporting negative free cash flow for Q1 at a time energy investors have been pushing companies to aggressively shore up capital for dividends and buybacks.

BHGE says it posted negative free cash flow of $419M in Q1, compared with analysts’ estimates of a positive $188.5M.

In today's earnings conference call, CFO Brian Worrell cited annual payments related to employee compensation, delays in realizing some revenue and higher inventory that was built in expectations of more activity in forthcoming quarters.

BHGE shares are lower "because of the cash flow... working capital has been an issue for a lot of oilfield services companies, but this was particularly weak and their capital expenditure also was higher than expected," says BMO Capital analyst Daniel Boyd.

Worrell said the company continues to expect to generate free cash flow this year; analyst consensus forecasts ~$1.2B.

The company reported generally in-line Q1 results, with revenues rising 4% Y/Y and falling 10% Q/Q.