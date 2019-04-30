HomeStreet board to `respond as appropriate' to Dwight Capital interest

HomeStreet (HMST -2.5% ) says it didn't know about Dwight Capital's interest in its Fannie Mae DUS multifamily origination and servicing business until it saw the letter Dwight Capital publicly released on Monday.

The board will review the Dwight Capital letter and "respond as appropriate."

The Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing multifamily origination and servicing business "continues to be a profitable and important part of our commercial real estate lending business," HomeStreet said.

Dwight Capital said it wants to start a limited and confirmatory due diligence before making a formal offer.

Dwight's managing principal, Adam Sasouness, also wrote that he expects HomeStreet's board to "engage in full dialogue."