CVS Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.39B (+32.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cvs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.