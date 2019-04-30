Johnson Controls International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-43.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.85B (-21.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jci has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.