Hilton Worldwide Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+38.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hlt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.