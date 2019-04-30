Domtar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Apr. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETDomtar Corporation (UFS)UFSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+58.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ufs has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.