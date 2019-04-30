All-electric pickups part of the plan at GM

General Motors (GM -2% ) CEO Mary Barra confirmed on today's earnings conference call that the automaker will introduce an all-electric pickup truck, although she didn't go into details.

"We intend to create an all-electric future that includes a complete range of EVs, including full-size pickups," stated Barra.

Ford (F +1.6% ) has already promised EV and hybrid versions of its F-Series and will also offer whatever the company works out with EV upstart Rivian.

Related: General Motors Company 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides (April 30)

Previously: GM bid down 3% after earnings (April 30)