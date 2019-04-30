Clean Harbors Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $792.78M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, clh has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.