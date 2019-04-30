Armada Hoffler picks up two Virginia Beach shopping centers

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH +1.4% ) agrees to buy two shopping centers in Virginia Beach, VA, from Venture Realty Group, a local developer.

Aggregate consideration of $105M is comprised of 4.1M operating partnership units, assumed mortgage debt of $36M, and $5M in cash.

Armada Hoffler to acquire Red Mill Commons, a 374,000-square-foot center with over 90 tenants that's currently 98% occupied and Marketplace at Hilltop, a 118,000-square-foot center that's 100% occupied.

Deal, expected to close in Q2, is expected to add $8.1M of annual NOI and be immediately accretive to normalized FFO per share.

