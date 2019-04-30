Zynga Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.45M (+16.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, znga has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.