Scotts Miracle-Gro Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.45 (+19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, smg has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.