More on TriMas Q1 results

TriMas (TRS -4.9% ) reports Q1 sales of $221.3M, +1.9% as organic and acquisition-related sales growth was partially offset by the unfavorable currency exchange impact.

Gross margin declined ~80bps to 27%; adj. operating margin remains unchanged at 12.8%

Ended the quarter with $84.4M of cash on hand, $369.3M of cash and aggregate availability under its revolving credit facility, leverage ratio of 1.4x; reports total debt of $293.9M.

Also, acquired Taplast, a designer and manufacturer of dispensers, closures and containers for the beauty and personal care, household, and food and beverage packaging end markets in Europe and North America, with annual sales of ~$32M

Reaffirms FY19 outlook, and estimates organic sales growth of 3% to 5% Y/Y; expects diluted EPS to be between $1.82 to $1.92 per share

Additionally, the Company is targeting Free Cash Flow to be greater than 100% of net income.

