Estee Lauder Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, el has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward.