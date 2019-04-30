Codiak BioSciences readies IPO

Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech develops therapeutics based on intercellular messengers called exosomes via its engEx platform. It says exosomes are ideal solutions for a broad range of allogeneic (genetically similar, different donor) therapies since exosomes are inherently non-immunogenic (do not induce an immune response).

Its first candidates, exoSTING and exoIL-12, target immune cells. Clinical development should start in 2020 in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and infectious diseases.

2018 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 46.4 (+68.7%); Net Loss: (58.2) (-64.4%); Cash Burn: (30.6) (-28.0%).