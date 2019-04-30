Harris Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Harris (NYSE:HRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (+8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hrs has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.