IntriCon down 8% post Q1 results and management changes

IntriCon (IIN -8.6% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 18.7% Y/Y to $30.1M, reflecting year-over-year revenue gains from diabetes and medical coil markets.

Revenue by Market: Medical $20.79M (+30.5% Y/Y), with diabetes $17.16M (+26.6% Y/Y), other medicals $3.63M (53.1% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 410 bps to 29.1%; and operating margin declined by 260 bps to 2.7%.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Revenues $128M to $133M; Gross margin of ~30% to 31.5%.

Previously: Intricon shakes up management (April 29)

Previously: IntriCon misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 29)