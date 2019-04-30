Semis green despite Samsung caution

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) joins those expressing cautious optimism for an H2 recovery while reporting a Q1 profit miss. The company expects limited improvement for memory chips in Q2. (See also: Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics).

The company says Q1 results were "weighed down by the weakness in memory chips and displays, although the newly launched Galaxy S10 smartphone logged solid sales."

Samsung didn't provide a new launch date for the Galaxy Fold, which was pulled from release due to quality issues among early reviewers.

Despite Samsung's warning, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 0.6% . Semi names AMD (AMD -1.5% ) and Maxim (MXIM +0.6% ) are among those reporting earnings after the bell.

