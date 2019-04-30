Timken Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+20.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $983.81M (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tkr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.