Caesarstone Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.66M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cste has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.