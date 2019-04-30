Exelixis Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-40.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.06M (-3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, exel has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.