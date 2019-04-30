Amarin Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.3M (+53.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amrn has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.