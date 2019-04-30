Facebook F8 kickoff: New app, site; Oculus preorders open

Updated 2:07 p.m.: Along with updates about Facebook Groups, the company's Fidji Simo updates the company's dating efforts: Facebook Dating is in five countries, expanding to 14, with the U.S. coming later this year. And while Dating is meant to connect with people you don't know, "Secret Crush" lets people add a subset of their friends list to a crush list that will notify both people in case of matches.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is down 0.3% shortly after Mark Zuckerberg started the company's day 1 keynote at developer conference F8.

Initial news focuses on a redesigned website (coming in the next few months) and mobile app (available to U.S. consumers today) -- the "biggest change to the Facebook app and website that we have made in the last five years," Zuckerberg says.

The company's launching its Portal device internationally -- starting with Canada in June and in Europe and elsewhere starting this fall. It's bringing WhatsApp to the Portal as well, offering end-to-end encryption on the video calls.

"This is gonna be a big year for VR," Zuckerberg says, opening preorders for the Oculus Rift S (higher resolution, better optics, in-and-out tracking) and Oculus Quest (no cables, freedom of movement). Both devices will sell for $399, shipping on May 21.